The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Whitey Bulger letters fetch as much as $1,430 at auction

February 27, 2019 4:15 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — Letters written behind bars by notorious Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger have sold for as much as $1,430 at an auction.

The letters auctioned Sunday provide a glimpse into Bulger’s life behind bars before he was killed by fellow inmates last year. The letters were written to a man Bulger met in prison.

The auction house says the six letters fetched between $845 and $1,430 each.

In the letters, Bulger longingly recalled his old days at Alcatraz, complained about the gentrification of his old neighborhood and discussed how other inmates would try to push his wheelchair when he passed.

Bulger was beaten to death in October shortly after being transferred to a troubled prison in West Virginia. He was serving a life sentence for participating in 11 murders.

