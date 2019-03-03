Listen Live Sports

3.1 magnitude earthquake shakes Oklahoma City metro area

March 1, 2019 1:44 pm
 
EDMOND, Okla. (AP) — No injuries have been reported after a 3.1 magnitude earthquake shook parts of the Oklahoma City area.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake was reported at 6:15 p.m. Thursday about 7 miles (12 kilometers) northwest of the Oklahoma City suburb of Edmond. It was recorded at a depth of about 5 miles (8 kilometers).

There were no immediate reports of damage. Geologists say damage is unlikely in temblors below magnitude 4.0.

Thousands of earthquakes recorded in Oklahoma in recent years have been linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and gas production.

Geologists say about 200 quakes of magnitude 3.0 or stronger were recorded in Oklahoma last year, down from 302 in 2017 and marks the third consecutive year of declines since regulators ordered producers to close some wells.

