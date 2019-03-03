Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

800-acre solar farm considered for Culpeper

March 3, 2019 5:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CULPEPER, Va. (AP) — A Virginia county is considering an application to build a solar farm that would cover more than 800 acres.

The Free Lance-Star reports that Irvine, California-based Cricket Solar wants to install more than 270,000 solar panels in southern Culpeper County to generate 80 megawatts of power.

For comparison, Dominion Energy’s coal-powered station in Chesterfield, the largest in Virginia, generates 1,640 megawatts and powers more than 400,000 homes.

The Culpeper project would be located along an existing Dominion transition line.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The county’s planning commission will hold a work session on the proposal March 13.

___

Information from: The Free Lance-Star, http://www.fredericksburg.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|12 Military Radar Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers honor WWII vets in 26 mile challenge

Today in History

1779: Congress first establishes Army Corps of Engineers

Get our daily newsletter.