Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

All missing from explosion in Nigeria’s oil region are found

March 4, 2019 8:17 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WARRI, Nigeria (AP) — A local official says all of the more than 50 people reported missing after an explosion in southern Nigeria early Friday have now been accounted for.

The Nembe Chiefs Council spokesman, Chief Nengi James-Eriworio, tells The Associated Press that many people are “suffering physiological stress” from the blast and stampede in the Nembe kingdom in Bayelsa state.

He originally blamed a leaking oil pipeline operated by Lagos-based Aiteo Group, but the company in a statement on Monday said the fire instead was near a well head and had “completely died down” early Saturday.

The statement says that “all the wells and facilities in the immediate vicinity have been inspected and secured” and an investigation is under way into the cause of the fire.

Advertisement

Nigeria’s oil-rich Niger Delta is highly polluted.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|12 AUSA Army Air & Missile Defense Hot...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force gets a special visit from a celebrity

Today in History

1933: FDR broadcasts first 'fireside chat'

Get our daily newsletter.