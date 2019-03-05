Listen Live Sports

Amazon driver who parked in handicapped spot shot, injured

March 5, 2019 7:17 pm
 
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri Amazon delivery driver who police say parked his van illegally in a handicapped-accessible parking spot is in critical condition in a hospital after a man shot him in a dispute over the space.

St. Charles Police Lt. Tom Wilkison says the 21-year-old driver was taken Tuesday to a hospital in critical but stable condition with a back wound.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the dispute started when a 65-year-old man pulled out a cellphone to record that the driver had parked illegally. During a struggle over the phone, the older man fell and then fired shots as the driver walked away. It wasn’t known if the older man had a disability.

Amazon in a statement described the incident as “terrible.” The driver works for a third-party service provider.

