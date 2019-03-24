Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Asian shares sink, tracking Friday’s retreat on Wall Street

March 24, 2019 11:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were sharply lower in Asia on Monday after Wall Street ended last week with a broad retreat.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 stock index tumbled 3.2 percent to 20,930.27, while the Shanghai Composite index declined 1.1 percent to 3,072.06. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 1.8 percent to 28,583.60 and South Korea’s Kospi declined 1.7 percent to 2,149.39. The S&P ASX 200 gave up 1.2 percent to 6,120.60.

Thailand’s SET dropped 0.9 percent after a general election whose preliminary results suggested a strong result for the junta-backed proxy party, raising the likelihood the incumbent prime minister, Prayut Chan-ocha, may prevail with backing from a coalition.

Growth concerns were revived by weak factory data from Europe. Investors are awaiting China-U.S. trade talks that are due to resume Thursday in Beijing.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Examine a case study on implementing a modern LMS for the new skills economy at DAU in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|3 International Privacy + Security Forum
4|3 Military IoT & Sensors Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers help improve training camp in Hawaii

Today in History

1841: President Harrison dies after one month in office

Get our daily newsletter.