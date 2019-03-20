Listen Live Sports

Assistant principal accused of harassing trans boy loses job

March 20, 2019 7:50 am
 
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — An assistant principal accused of harassing a transgender student will be out of his job after this school year.

The board of education in Harrison County, West Virginia, voted to not renew a probationary contract for Lee Livengood, who allegedly followed a teenager into the boys’ bathroom at Liberty High School and said “You freak me out.”

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that Superintendent Mark Manchin initially tried to extend Livengood’s contract. Manchin said Tuesday’s board vote to end his employment on June 30 was unanimous.

Fifteen-year-old student Michael Critchfield said Livengood also ordered him in November to prove his gender by using a urinal. Livengood was suspended without pay before returning to Liberty High.

The American Civil Liberties Union said 1,100 people signed a petition demanding the board take action.

Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.

