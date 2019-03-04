Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Bank of Cyprus chief executive to depart in September

March 4, 2019 7:40 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The chief executive of Cyprus’ largest bank says he will quit his position in September after nearly six years to take up a “commercial opportunity” in the U.K.

John Patrick Hourican, the CEO of Bank of Cyprus, said Monday that he leaves the bank in “its strongest capital position in living memory. He led its recovery from near-bankruptcy in 2013 when a banking crisis forced Cyprus to seek a rescue deal from international creditors.

Hourican noted that the bank’s bad loans have been whittled down from 15 billion euros to 4.8 billion euros over six years.

He cited family matters as a key reason for his departure. He said the bank’s strong balance sheet is “a good moment” to consider his succession.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|12 AUSA Army Air & Missile Defense Hot...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force gets a special visit from a celebrity

Today in History

1933: FDR broadcasts first 'fireside chat'

Get our daily newsletter.