The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

CarMax: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

March 29, 2019 7:55 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ CarMax Inc. (KMX) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $192.6 million.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.13 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.04 per share.

The used car dealership chain posted revenue of $4.32 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.39 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $842.4 million, or $4.79 per share. Revenue was reported as $18.17 billion.

CarMax shares have climbed roughly 2 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen 12 percent. The stock has risen 5 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KMX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KMX

