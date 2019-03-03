Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

CEO of Brazil’s Vale SA steps down after mine dam disaster

March 3, 2019 1:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian mining Giant Vale SA says chief executive officer Fabio Schvartsman and three other senior executives have stepped down in the wake of a mining dam collapse that killed at least 186 people.

The mine owned by Vale burst Jan. 25 in the town of Brumadinho.

Vale said in a Saturday night statement that its board of directors had immediately accepted the resignation requests tendered by the four executives after prosecutors recommended their removal.

Besides Schvartsman, Gerd Peter Poppinga, Lucio Flavio Gallon Cavalli and Silmar Magalhaes Silva also stepped down.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Vale appointed its executive director of base metals, Eduardo de Salles Bartolomeo as interim CEO.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|11 EAGLE, The Next Generation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers honor WWII vets in 26 mile challenge

Today in History

1779: Congress first establishes Army Corps of Engineers

Get our daily newsletter.