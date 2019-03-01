Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Cockpit voice recorder found at cargo plane crash site

March 1, 2019 4:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ANAHUAC, Texas (AP) — Authorities say they have recovered the cockpit voice recorder from a Boeing 767 cargo plane that crashed into a Texas bay.

Local and federal officials have been scouring Trinity Bay for clues about the crash since Flight 3591 slammed nose-first into its shallow waters Saturday.

The National Transportation Safety Board says in a tweet that the voice recorder is being taken to the agency’s labs in Washington, D.C. for analysis.

Emergency workers have recovered the bodies of two of the three people who were aboard the flight that was carrying packages for Amazon from Miami to Houston.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The search for the third body, the voice recorder and the flight data recorder has been made difficult by deep mud in the bay 35 miles (55 kilometers) east of the Houston.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|11 EAGLE, The Next Generation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers participate in leadership training activity

Today in History

1965: US Marines first land at Da Nang

Get our daily newsletter.