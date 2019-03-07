Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Collapsed bridge builder files for bankruptcy in Miami

March 7, 2019 8:07 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MIAMI (AP) — A judge in Miami will allow a construction company being sued for wrongful death related to a bridge collapse to restructure its financial obligations under Chapter 11 bankruptcy rules.

Magnum Construction Management LLC — known as MCM — was the builder of the pedestrian bridge at Florida International University in Miami that collapsed in March 2018, killing six people.

The Miami Herald reports lawyers told Judge A. Jay Cristol on Wednesday that company was more than $8 million in debt before the bridge collapse.

Attorney Jordi Guso said a series of events led the company to file for bankruptcy, including 18 lawsuits, the termination of a lucrative Texas project and limited access to new funding.

Advertisement

Guso said MCM is asking four insurance companies to cover up to $54 million in damages.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

American, Malaysian armies team up for battle drills

Today in History

1950: FBI debuts '10 Most Wanted Fugitives' List

Get our daily newsletter.