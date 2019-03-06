Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Companies fined $157K for deaths of 2 construction workers

March 6, 2019 8:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Federal officials say they’re fining two construction companies more than $157,000 for safety violations after two workers fell to their deaths at a hotel under construction last summer.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced the fines Wednesday, along with two citations for PCL Construction Services Inc. and one for Universal Engineering Sciences.

OSHA says the workers were pouring concrete on the seventh floor of the Orlando building in August when the support structure collapsed. Investigators determined the contractors failed to inspect formwork, shoring, working decks and scaffolds properly before construction to ensure that the equipment met the required specified formwork drawings.

OSHA also issued a hazard alert letter to the employers of the two deceased workers, recommending that they develop a workplace policy to ensure proper installation of shoring equipment.

Advertisement

Messages left for the cited companies weren’t immediately returned.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|13 The 2019 National Environmental Justice...
3|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

American, Malaysian armies team up for battle drills

Today in History

1950: FBI debuts '10 Most Wanted Fugitives' List

Get our daily newsletter.