Complaint: Bus system changes hurt capital’s black residents

March 1, 2019 12:42 pm
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An activist’s complaint says an overhaul of the bus system serving Virginia’s capital has disproportionately hurt black residents.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Omari Al-Qadaffi asked the Federal Transit Administration to investigate the redesign of the GRTC Transit System that took effect in June.

A GRTC spokeswoman says a 2017 analysis determined the redesign wouldn’t unduly burden low-income and minority bus riders. But Al-Qadaffi’s complaint challenges the methodology of the analysis.

He says the complaint was prompted by a recent move to cut service in a predominantly black neighborhood. GRTC is eyeing using the savings from that cut to expand routes in a predominantly white part of Richmond.

Al-Qadaffi says the changes are geared toward “choice riders,” not people who rely on bus service.

GRTC officials say ridership has grown.

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

