Cyclone cuts communications, power in central Mozambique

March 15, 2019 10:51 am
 
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The United Nations humanitarian office says a tropical cyclone has cut communications and electricity in a major city in central Mozambique after making landfall overnight.

A statement on Friday says Tropical Cyclone Idai brought torrential rains to Beira and nearby provinces.

It warns that destruction of health centers, schools and crops in the low-lying region is “highly likely.”

An assessment team is expected to arrive in Beira later Friday.

The World Vision aid group says more than 500,000 people in Sofala province, where Beira is located, have no electricity. It says the cyclone tore off some roofs and caused part of the Munhava municipal stadium to collapse.

Neighboring Zimbabwe is bracing for the cyclone’s effects even as its power is expected to dim while it continues inland.

