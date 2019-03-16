Listen Live Sports

Delaware police probe multistate shoplifting ring

March 16, 2019 2:16 pm
 
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware are searching for a woman suspected of stealing thousands as part of a multistate shoplifting ring targeting a high-end department store chain.

The Delaware State Police said in a news release that they are attempting to find Kimberly Akisha Lingham-Bailey of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as one of three suspects in the scheme. They say the scheme targeted Nordstrom stores in Delaware, North Carolina, Maryland, New Jersey, Connecticut, Nevada, Florida, Georgia and Virginia.

Police say they have obtained warrants against Lingham-Bailey on charges of shoplifting and conspiracy related to thefts this year at a Newark, Delaware, Nordstrom. Those thefts included more than $4,000 in merchandise.

No phone listing for Lingham-Bailey, who’s 37, could be found in a public records search.

Nordstrom media relations staff didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

