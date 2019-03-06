Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Digital darling BuzzFeed stages newspaper stunt

March 6, 2019 12:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Digital darling BuzzFeed has gone retro chic.

The online media company handed out 20,000 newspapers printed on actual paper during a publicity stunt Wednesday.

It joked it was “testing a new technology.”

The company is best known for its viral posts and quizzes and has a well-regarded news division.

Advertisement

Cheeky treatments in the special edition included a cover story entitled: “How Momo Went From Viral Hoax to Viral Hottie.”

Other articles delved into entertainment, food and millennial burnout.

There also was a serving of politics — sort of. One tasty tidbit advised against hiring Democratic Sen. Cory Booker, a “teetotaling 2020 presidential candidate,” as a bartender for your next party.

The newspaper included 12 pages, including a back page devoted to advertising.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Media News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|13 The 2019 National Environmental Justice...
3|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

American, Malaysian armies team up for battle drills

Today in History

1950: FBI debuts '10 Most Wanted Fugitives' List

Get our daily newsletter.