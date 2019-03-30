Listen Live Sports

Facebook says some of Mark Zuckerberg’s posts were deleted

March 30, 2019 4:59 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook says some of CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s posts on the social media site were deleted due to technical errors.

The company says it is unclear which posts were deleted. Facebook says the posts were mistakenly deleted a few years ago and the work required to restore them was extensive and might not have worked.

The deleted posts were first reported by Business Insider. All posts from 2007 and 2008 have been deleted, according to the report.

The way Facebook shares company information has changed over the years. It introduced its current “Newsroom” page in 2014 and shares and archives major company announcements there.

