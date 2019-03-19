Listen Live Sports

Ford shifting 550 jobs to boost SUV production in Kentucky

March 19, 2019 10:05 am
 
Ford Motor Co. says it will shift 550 jobs to its Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville to boost production of its Expedition and Lincoln Navigator to meet growing demand for its large SUVs.

Ford said Tuesday it will increase Expedition and Navigator production by 20 percent.

The company says it will shift the jobs away from its Louisville Assembly Plant, which makes the Ford Escape and Lincoln MKC.

Growing demand for large SUVs is fueling the employment boost at the truck plant.

Ford says retail sales of the Expedition eight-passenger SUV surged 35 percent last year. It says Navigator sales grew 70 percent in 2018, posting the Navigator’s best sales year since 2007.

To produce even more Expeditions and Navigators, Ford says it has increased the line speed at Kentucky Truck Plant.

