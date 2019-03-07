Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Former Equifax executive pleads guilty to insider trading

March 7, 2019 4:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — A former Equifax executive who sold shares for nearly $1 million a week and a half before the company announced a massive data breach has pleaded guilty to insider trading.

Prosecutors say Jun Ying exercised his available stock options before making the sale and realized a gain of more than $480,000. That’s about $117,000 more than it would have been worth after the price plummeted when the breach was disclosed.

Ying, former chief information officer of Equifax’s U.S. Information Solutions, entered the plea Thursday in Atlanta’s federal court.

Prosecutors have said Ying exercised his Equifax stock options and sold the shares after receiving information in late August 2017 that made him realize Equifax was the victim of a breach.

Advertisement

The Atlanta-based credit reporting company disclosed the breach Sept. 7, 2017.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

American, Malaysian armies team up for battle drills

Today in History

1950: FBI debuts '10 Most Wanted Fugitives' List

Get our daily newsletter.