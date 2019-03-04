Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Gay teen shunned by parents starts college fund for others

March 4, 2019 4:00 am
 
< a min read
Share       

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida teen who raised tens of thousands of dollars for college after his parents ostracized him for being gay now wants to pay it forward.

Seth Owen’s story was widely shared after his biology teacher took to the crowdfunding site GoFundMe that raised $140,000. He also got a $25,000 check on Ellen DeGeneres’ TV talk show.

Georgetown University offered the Jacksonville valedictorian a full-ride scholarship, and he told WTLV he used the windfall to start a nonprofit group to help other teenagers in similar circumstances.

The organization Unbroken Horizons Scholarship Foundation will be awarding three scholarships this summer.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Owen’s parents kicked him out a year ago following disagreements over his sexuality and an ultimatum: attend their Southern Baptist church or leave.

___

Information from: WTLV-TV, http://www.wtlv.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News Science News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|12 AUSA Army Air & Missile Defense Hot...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force gets a special visit from a celebrity

Today in History

1933: FDR broadcasts first 'fireside chat'

Get our daily newsletter.