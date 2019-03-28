Listen Live Sports

German air traffic control fixes software glitch

March 28, 2019 4:23 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s air traffic control agency says it has resolved a software problem that has forced it to reduce flight capacity over part of the country for the past week.

The Deutsche Flugsicherung agency said that the control center in Langen, just outside Frankfurt, returned to full normal operation early Thursday after a tried-and-tested earlier version of the software was installed.

Over recent days, the agency had reduced capacity in the air by 25 percent over southwestern Germany. That led to some flight cancellations at Frankfurt Airport, Germany’s busiest.

The agency stressed that safety was assured throughout and its other air traffic control centers in Germany weren’t affected.

