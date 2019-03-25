Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

German business confidence climbs after 6-month decline

March 25, 2019 5:15 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — A closely watched survey shows that business confidence in Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, is improving after six months of declines.

The Ifo institute said Monday that its monthly confidence index rose to 99.6 points in March from 98.7 in February. Managers’ assessment of their current situation was slightly better, while their expectations for the next six months improved more significantly.

The overall performance exceeded the expectations of economists, who had predicted a reading of 98.7.

Germany has seen a string of disappointing economic data and forecasts over recent months, with its performance dragged down by one-time factors related to new car emissions standards. There are also concerns over Brexit uncertainty and global trade disputes. But the economy is considered to be in generally solid state.

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|3 International Privacy + Security Forum
4|3 Military IoT & Sensors Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers help improve training camp in Hawaii

Today in History

1841: President Harrison dies after one month in office

Get our daily newsletter.