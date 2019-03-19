Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Gucci launches community fund and scholarship program

March 19, 2019 3:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Gucci is announcing a new global program called Gucci Changemakers as part of the fashion company’s continuing effort to foster diversity and inclusion through community action.

The multiyear program includes a $5 million fund with a particular focus on building strong connections and opportunities within communities of color. It’s enlisting a council made of community leaders who will select nonprofit partner organizations in key cities. There will also be a $1.5 million four-year scholarship program in North America that aims to bring a more diverse pool of students to enter the fashion industry. It’s also launching a company-wide volunteering program that covers such issues as homelessness.

The initiative follows Gucci’s announcement last month of a long-term diversity and inclusion plan following an uproar over an $890 sweater that resembled blackface.

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|2 USPTO IT Vendor Day
4|2 Department of Veterans Affairs Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Ceremonial Guard drill team performs Navy Week

Today in History

1973: US troops withdraw from Vietnam

Get our daily newsletter.