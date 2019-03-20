Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Gunmen fire on uranium convoy in Brazil; no injuries

March 20, 2019 12:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The company that operates a nuclear plant in Brazil says that gunmen fired on a convoy carrying uranium fuel, but says they weren’t targeting the radioactive material.

Gunmen shot at police cars accompanying the convoy Tuesday near the city of Angra dos Reis, where the plant is located.

A statement by the Eletronuclear company says bandits were frightened by the appearance of police vehicles and shot at one. It says police returned fire, but there were no injuries.

The company said Wednesday the uranium made it safely to the plant.

        Insight by Carahsoft: DHS, NASA and Interior Department address the evolution of CDM to meet new challenges and provide new capabilities in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Drug traffickers are known to operate in the area.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|2 USPTO IT Vendor Day
4|2 Department of Veterans Affairs Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Ceremonial Guard drill team performs Navy Week

Today in History

1973: US troops withdraw from Vietnam

Get our daily newsletter.