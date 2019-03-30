Listen Live Sports

Historic Philly street closed due to danger of collapse

March 30, 2019 1:15 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Officials say a stretch of street in Philadelphia’s historic Independence National Historical Park has been closed out of concerns that the road might collapse.

The Philadelphia Water Department says the stretch of street that runs past the old City Hall, which is attached to Independence Hall, is “severely undermined.”

Water department spokesman John DiGiulio says an inspection has indicated that the cause might be a defective vent pipe, part of a plumbing system.

DiGiulio says a street usually consists of asphalt, concrete and a bottom fill usually made up of compacted soil or stone.

Utility workers noticed large voids between concrete layer and fill, and the stretch of street was closed to prevent the possibility of a collapse. The street could be closed for at least two more weeks.

