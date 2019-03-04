Listen Live Sports

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

March 4, 2019 5:05 pm
 
Stocks gave up an early rally and ended lower on Wall Street, led by declines in health care companies.

Reports that the U.S. and China are moving closer to a deal to resolve their costly trade dispute helped lift stocks early on. The rally faded as traders sized up mixed government data on U.S. construction spending.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index dropped 10.88 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,792.81.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 206.67 points, or 0.8 percent, to 25,819.65.

The Nasdaq composite lost 17.79 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,577.57.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gave up 14.20 points, or 0.9 percent, to 1,575.44.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 285.96 points, or 11.4 percent.

The Dow is up 2,492.19 points, or 10.7 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 942.29 points, or 14.2 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 226.88 points, or 16.8 percent.

