Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

March 11, 2019 5:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Technology companies powered U.S. stocks to broad gains Monday, giving the benchmark S&P 500 index its biggest increase since late January.

The rally followed the worst week of the year for the S&P 500. Stocks were helped by a U.S. government report showing retail sales rose slightly in January after falling in December.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index gained 40.23 points, or 1.5 percent, to 2,783.30.

Advertisement

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 200.64 points, or 0.8 percent, to 25,650.88.

The Nasdaq composite jumped 149.92 points, or 2 percent, to 7,558.06.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies picked up 26.99 points, or 1.8 percent, to 1,548.88.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 276.45 points, or 11 percent.

The Dow is up 2,323.42 points, or 10 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 922.79 points, or 13.9 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 200.32 points, or 14.9 percent.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|20 2019 Climate Leadership Conference
3|20 2019 Directed Energy Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy Blue Angels perform at El Centro Airshow

Today in History

1980: Carter announces Olympic boycott

Get our daily newsletter.