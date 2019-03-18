Listen Live Sports

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

March 18, 2019 5:05 pm
 
Stocks managed to post modest gains on Wall Street Monday after charging ahead in a solid rally last week.

Energy companies notched the biggest gains after the price of U.S. crude oil closed above $59 a barrel for the first time since November. Smaller company stocks fared better than the rest of the market.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 gained 10.46 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,832.94.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 65.23 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,914.10.

The Nasdaq composite added 25.95 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,714.48.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 10.39 points, or 0.7 percent, to 1,563.93.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 326.09 points, or 13 percent.

The Dow is up 2,586.64 points, or 11.1 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,079.20 points, or 16.3 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 215.37 points, or 16 percent.

