The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
How major US stock indexes fared Monday

March 25, 2019 5:05 pm
 
Major U.S. stock indexes finished mixed Monday after wavering for much of the day as traders tried to make sense of newly pessimistic views on the economy.

Investors were also parsing another troubling drop in long-term bond yields, which many see as a warning sign of a possible recession. Large-company stocks ended broadly lower, led by drops in big technology companies.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 dropped 2.35 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,798.36.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 14.51 points, or 0.1 percent, to 25,516.83.

The Nasdaq composite lost 5.13 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,637.54.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 6.94 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,512.86.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 291.51 points, or 11.6 percent.

The Dow is up 2,189.37 points, or 9.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,002.26 points, or 15.1 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 164.30 points, or 12.2 percent.

