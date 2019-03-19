Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

March 19, 2019 5:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Banks led stocks mostly lower on Wall Street Tuesday as the market gave up an early gain.

Utilities and industrial companies also took losses, outweighing gains in health care, technology and consumer products stocks. Investors were looking ahead to the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate policy update Wednesday.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 index slipped 0.37 points, or 0.01 percent, to 2,832.57.

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Advertisement

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 26.72 points, or 0.1 percent, to 25,887.38.

The Nasdaq composite gained 9.47 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,723.95.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gave up 8.95 points, or 0.6 percent, to 1,554.99.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 10.09 points, or 0.4 percent.

The Dow is up 38.51 points, or 0.1 percent.

        Senate GOP resolution revives familiar debate over federal retirement, spending cuts

The Nasdaq is up 35.42 points, or 0.5 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 1.45 points, or 0.1 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 325.72 points, or 13 percent.

The Dow is up 2,559.92 points, or 11 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,088.67 points, or 16.4 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 206.43 points, or 15.3 percent.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|2 USPTO IT Vendor Day
4|2 Department of Veterans Affairs Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Ceremonial Guard drill team performs Navy Week

Today in History

1973: US troops withdraw from Vietnam

Get our daily newsletter.