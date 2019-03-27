Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

March 27, 2019 4:55 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Stocks ended broadly lower on Wall Street Wednesday as weakness in health care, technology companies and banks offset gains elsewhere in the market.

While U.S. stocks remain on track to finish the quarter with solid gains, investors remain anxious over the slowing global economy and falling bond yields.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 dropped 13.09 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,805.37.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Examine a case study on implementing a modern LMS for the new skills economy at DAU in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 32.14 points, or 0.1 percent, to 25,625.59.

The Nasdaq composite lost 48.15 points, or 0.6 percent, to 7,643.38.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks gave up 5.93 points, or 0.4 percent, to 1,522.23.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 4.66 points, or 0.2 percent.

The Dow is up 123.27 points, or 0.5 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 0.71 points, or 0.01 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 16.31 points, or 1.1 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 298.52 points, or 11.9 percent.

The Dow is up 2,298.13 points, or 9.9 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,008.10 points, or 15.2 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 173.67 points, or 12.9 percent.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|4 Diabetic Limb Salvage Conference 2019
4|8 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1792: George Washington exercises first presidential veto

Get our daily newsletter.