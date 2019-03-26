Hundreds file claims in wake of Texas petrochemical fire

HOUSTON (AP) — An executive for the Houston-area petrochemical storage facility that was heavily damaged by fire says the company has received hundreds of compensation claims seeking lost wages and other damages.

Brent Weber, a senior vice president for Intercontinental Terminals Company, told reporters Tuesday that about 2,000 people have called an ITC claims hotline and another 300 have submitted claims in writing.

He didn’t specify how many made a formal claim.

Coast Guard Lt. Commander Caren Damon says a portion of the Houston Ship Channel remains closed Tuesday , but that ships have navigated the restricted portion of the channel without a gas component tainting their hulls.

The Deer Park facility caught fire March 17 and burned for days .

Schools and roads were closed and gasoline and other materials seeped into nearby waters.

This story has been corrected to show the name of the business is Intercontinental Terminals Company, not International Terminals Company.

