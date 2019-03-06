Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Key dates in the career of ex-Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn

March 6, 2019 8:01 pm
 
1 min read
TOKYO (AP) — The arrest of former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn came after a largely illustrious history at the company. Some key dates from Ghosn’s two decades at Nissan and the current criminal case against him:

June 1999: Ghosn becomes chief operating officer at Nissan, sent in by French alliance partner Renault SA, to save the Japanese automaker from near-bankruptcy.

June 2000: Ghosn becomes president of Nissan.

May 2005: Ghosn becomes chief executive at Renault.

May 2016: Nissan forms alliance with Mitsubishi Motors, with Ghosn becoming chairman at Mitsubishi a few months later.

April 2017: Ghosn hands over presidency and chief executive post at Nissan to Hiroto Saikawa. Ghosn stays on as Nissan chairman.

Nov. 19, 2018: Ghosn is arrested by Tokyo prosecutors as he lands in Japan on his private jet on suspicion of violating financial laws.

Nov. 22, 2018: Nissan dismisses Ghosn as chairman.

Nov. 26, 2018: Mitsubishi dismisses Ghosn as chairman.

Dec. 10, 2018: Ghosn is charged with violating financial laws for allegedly falsifying financial reports and under-reporting his compensation.

Jan. 11, 2019: Ghosn is charged with breach of trust for allegedly having Nissan temporarily shoulder his personal investment losses and in making payments to a Saudi businessman.

Jan. 15 and 22, 2019: Tokyo court turns down Ghosn’s bail request twice.

Jan. 25, 2019: Renault names Jean-Dominique Senard of Michelin as chairman and Renault executive Thierry Bollore as CEO. Ghosn held both positions but resigned.

Feb. 13, 2019: Ghosn taps as his new defense lawyer Junichiro Hironaka, famous for winning acquittals in Japan, where the conviction rate is 99 percent.

Feb. 28, 2019: Hironaka’s team requests Ghosn’s release on bail.

March 6, 2019: A court approves the bail request. Ghosn posts bail of 1 billion yen ($8.9 million) and is released from detention.

