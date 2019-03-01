Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Key figures from Lyft’s filing for initial public offering

March 1, 2019 1:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Some key figures from Lyft’s registration filing for its initial public offering:

Riders:

— 30.7 million in 2018

— 18.6 million active as of Dec. 31

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

— Revenue per active rider: $36.04 as of Dec. 31

— 35 percent do not lease or own personal vehicle

Drivers:

— 1.9 million in 2018

— 1.1 million as of Dec. 31

— 91 percent drive less than 20 hours a week

— 34 percent are over the age of 45

Revenue:

— 2018: $2.2 billion

— 2017: $1.1 billion

— 2016: $343.3 million

Bookings:

— 2018: $8.1 billion

— 2017: $4.6 billion

— 2016: $1.9 billion

Losses:

— 2018: $911.3 million

— 2017: $688.3 million

— 2016: $682.8 million

Source: Lyft IPO registration filing

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|11 EAGLE, The Next Generation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers participate in leadership training activity

Today in History

1965: US Marines first land at Da Nang

Get our daily newsletter.