KEYW: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HANOVER, Md. (AP) _ The KEYW Holding Corp. (KEYW) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $5.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Hanover, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and to extinguish debt, were 2 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The provider of cybersecurity services to defense, intelligence and national security agencies posted revenue of $126.3 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $127.9 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $22.3 million, or 45 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $506.8 million.

KEYW expects full-year revenue in the range of $510 million to $530 million.

KEYW shares have climbed 13 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped roughly 3 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KEYW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KEYW

