Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Levi’s through the years

March 21, 2019 12:47 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Levi Strauss & Co. is going back to the public markets after 34 years.

Here are milestones of this iconic brand whose roots date back to 1853 when its founder Levi Strauss opened his first dry good business.

1853: Levi Strauss arrives in San Francisco and opens a wholesale dry goods business, selling clothing, blankets and handkerchiefs.

1873: Levi Strauss and Jacob Davis receive a patent on the process of riveting pants by the U.S. Patent Trademark Office.

        Insight by HID Global: Learn how agencies approaching identity authentication in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

1902: Levi Strauss dies. His nephews inherit the business.

1906: San Francisco earthquake and fire destroy Levi Strauss & Co. headquarters. A temporary headquarters opens while a new factory is built.

1928: Levi Strauss & Co. registers the Levi’s name as a trademark.

1934: Lady Levi’s jeans are unveiled, marking the first pair of jeans for women.

1960: The word “jeans” replaces “overalls” in its advertising and on labels.

1971: Levi Strauss becomes a public company.

1983: First European store is open, and within eight years, there are 527 stores throughout northern and eastern Europe.

1985: Levi Strauss is taken private.

1986: The Dockers Brand launches. The brand helped to drive the 1990s trend of “Casual Fridays” in the workplace.

2019: Levi Strauss & Co. again goes public.

____

Source: Levi Strauss & Co. website.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|2 Department of Veterans Affairs Digital...
4|2 USPTO IT Vendor Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Ceremonial Guard drill team performs Navy Week

Today in History

1970: Nixon bans cigarette advertising on TV and radio

Get our daily newsletter.