London Stansted Airport shut for hours after aborted takeoff

March 2, 2019 5:45 am
 
LONDON (AP) — British air accident authorities are investigating the aborted takeoff of a Laudamotion flight from London’s Stansted Airport to Vienna that left eight people injured.

Passengers reported hearing a bang on the side of the aircraft Friday evening before it skidded to a stop. Images posted on social media showed evacuation slides deployed.

The airline tweeted that the crew “decided to abort the take off due to engine issues and to disembark the passengers on the runway as a precautionary measure.”

Flights from Stansted were grounded for nearly three hours, and arriving flights were diverted to other airports.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch says it is sending a team to investigate.

Stansted says it had received reports that eight people suffered minor injuries.

