Lumber Liquidators: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

TOANO, Va. (AP) _ Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (LL) on Monday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $56.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Toano, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $1.99 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 17 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The hardwood floors retailer posted revenue of $268.9 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $273.2 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $54.4 million, or $1.90 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.08 billion.

Lumber Liquidators shares have climbed 7 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 60 percent in the last 12 months.

