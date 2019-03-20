Listen Live Sports

Man accused of bludgeoning crew member on vessel off Florida

March 20, 2019 4:28 pm
 
A Florida man has been charged with bludgeoning to death a sleeping crew member aboard a fishing vessel in the Gulf of Mexico.

Federal authorities said Wednesday that Casey Hickok was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder.

According to a complaint, the captain of the “No Bitchin” vessel radioed for help Monday for a “domestic dispute.”

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter and vessel responded to the boat located about 65 miles (about 100 kilometers) west of Marco Island, Florida.

Coast Guard crew members found a crew member dead with head injuries. Authorities say Hickok told a U.S. Coast Guard crew member that the victim had raped him in the past. It wasn’t immediately known if Hickok has an attorney.

A U.S. Attorney spokesman provided no further information.

