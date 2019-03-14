Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Markets Right Now: After a slow start, stocks turn higher

March 14, 2019 12:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks shook off a wobbly start and were moving slightly higher in midday trading on Wall Street.

Banks, technology and industrial companies were leading the gains Thursday.

Advertisement

Apple rose 1 percent, JPMorgan Chase climbed 1.3 percent and General Electric added 3.2 percent.

Dollar General slumped 9.3 percent after reporting weak quarterly results.

The S&P 500 index rose 3 point, or 0.1 percent, to 2,814.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 35 points, or 0.1 percent, to 25,737. The Nasdaq rose 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,647.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.62 percent.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stock indexes are little changed in early trading on Wall Street as the market cools down after rising for three days in a row.

Gains for technology and industrial companies early Thursday were offset by losses elsewhere.

Apple rose 1 percent and General Electric added 4.5 percent. Dollar General lost 7.7 percent.

The S&P 500 index edged down 1 point to 2,809.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 27 points, or 0.1 percent, to 25,728. The Nasdaq slipped 6 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,637.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.62 percent.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|25 Secretary Mark Esper Army Budget...
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
3|26 reStart Reston Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force held 2 day women's leadership symposium

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Get our daily newsletter.