Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Markets Right Now: Banks lead early gains on Wall Street

March 28, 2019 10:58 am
 
1 min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

10:55 a.m.

Banks are leading stocks higher in early trading on Wall Street as bond yields rise above their recent lows.

Citigroup rose 1 percent in morning trading Thursday. Higher bond yields are good for banks because they can earn more income from the bonds they hold and they can charge higher interest rates on loans.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Watch maker Movado jumped 20 percent after reporting strong earnings last quarter, and Calvin Klein parent company PVH soared 16 percent after turning in solid results of its own.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 62 points, or 0.2 percent, to 25,687. The S&P 500 index rose 8 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,814.

The Nasdaq rose 25 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,668.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.39 percent.

___

9:35 a.m.

Banks are leading stocks higher in early trading on Wall Street as bond yields rise above their recent lows.

Citigroup rose 1 percent in early trading Thursday. Higher bond yields are good for banks because they can earn more income from the bonds they hold and they can charge higher interest rates on loans.

Watch maker Movado jumped 14 percent after reporting strong earnings last quarter, and Calvin Klein parent company PVH soared 15 percent after turning in solid results of its own.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 59 points, or 0.2 percent, to 25,682. The S&P 500 index rose 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,821.

The Nasdaq edged up 7 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,698.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.39 percent.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|8 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|8 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1792: George Washington exercises first presidential veto

Get our daily newsletter.