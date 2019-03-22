Markets Right Now: Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street led by declines in banks and industrial companies.

Citigroup fell 2.2 percent early Friday, and Boeing gave up 1 percent after Indonesia’s flag carrier said it would seek to cancel an order of 49 of the company’s 737 Max 8 jets following two fatal crashes involving that model.

Despite several down days this week the S&P 500 is still on track to close out its second weekly gain in a row.

The S&P 500 index fell 11 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,842.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 129 points to 25,832. The Nasdaq fell 28 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,811.

Bond prices continued to rise. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.47 percent.

