Markets Right Now: Stocks extend their gains on Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

Stocks managed to post modest gains on Wall Street after charging ahead in a solid rally last week.

Banks and retailers did better than the rest of the market Monday. Wells Fargo climbed 2.1 percent and Amazon added 1.7 percent.

Energy companies were also broadly higher after the price of crude oil closed above $59 a barrel for the first time since November. Marathon Petroleum rose 2.7 percent.

Communications companies fell. Facebook gave up 3.3 percent.

The S&P 500 index rose 10 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,832.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 65 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,914. The Nasdaq climbed 25 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,714.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.61 percent.

___

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are drifting mostly higher on Wall Street, although a decline in Boeing is pushing the Dow Jones Industrial Average to a small loss.

Boeing slumped 2.4 percent in midday trading Monday following reports that regulators are looking into safety issues surrounding the company’s 737 Max, which was in involved in two deadly crashes recently.

Fidelity National Information Services fell 1.8 percent after announcing that it would buy Worldpay, another online payments processor, for about $35 billion. Worldpay jumped 8.8 percent.

The S&P 500 index rose 1 point, or 0.1 percent, to 2,824.

The Dow slipped 45 points, or 0.2 percent, to 25,805. The Nasdaq gained 4 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,693.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 2.59 percent.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening mostly higher on Wall Street, although a decline in Boeing is pushing the Dow Jones Industrial Average to a small loss.

Boeing slumped 2.2 percent in early trading Monday following reports that regulators are looking into safety issues surrounding the company’s 737 Max, which was in involved in two deadly crashes recently.

Fidelity National Information Services rose 1.8 percent after announcing that it would buy Worldpay, another online payments processor, for about $35 billion. Worldpay jumped 12 percent.

The S&P 500 index rose 4 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,826.

The Dow slipped 32 points, or 0.1 percent, to 25,819. The Nasdaq gained 12 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,701.

