Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Markets Right Now: Stocks open lower on Wall Street

March 5, 2019 9:43 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street led by losses in banks and technology companies.

Citigroup gave up 1.3 percent in the first few minutes of trading Tuesday and chipmaker Micron Technology fell 2.8 percent.

Advertisement

Several retailers were moving higher. Target rose 2.1 percent and Kohl’s climbed 4.1 percent. Both reported results that were better than analysts were expecting.

The S&P 500 index slipped 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,790.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 26 points, or 0.1 percent, to 25,788. The Nasdaq edged down 4 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,574.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.74 percent.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|12 2019 HBCU Industry Day
3|12 Military Radar Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force pilots train through virtual simulators

Today in History

1942: US Army launches K-9 Corps

Get our daily newsletter.