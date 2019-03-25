Listen Live Sports

Markets Right Now: US stocks open slightly higher

March 25, 2019 9:43 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

Stocks edged higher in early trading on Wall Street as gains for banks and technonolgy companies offset losses elsewhere in the market.

Bank of America rose 1 percent early Monday and railroad operator Union Pacific climbed 1.1 percent.

Health care stocks were mostly lower. Johnson & Johnson gave back 0.5 percent.

Media company Viacom rose 7.5 percent after the company reached a carriage deal with AT&T that would avert a blackout of its channels including Comedy Central and MTV to AT&T customers.

The S&P 500 index rose 4 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,804.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39 points, or 0.2 percent, to 25,540. The Nasdaq edged up 4 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,645.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 2.45 percent.

