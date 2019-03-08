Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Markets Right Now: Weak hiring number weighs on stocks

March 8, 2019 9:41 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly lower on Wall Street after the U.S. government reported that hiring fell sharply last month.

Advertisement

Technology companies and banks led the way lower in early trading Friday. Microsoft fell 1.2 percent and Citigroup lost 1.3 percent.

Energy companies fell along with the price of crude oil, which slumped 3 percent to just under $55 a barrel. Chevron fell 1.9 percent.

The S&P 500 fell 23 points, or 0.8 percent, to 2,724. At the end of a lousy week the benchmark is headed for its first weekly loss since January.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 208 points, or 0.8 percent, to 25,267. The Nasdaq declined 78 points, or 1.1 percent, to 7,341.

Bond prices fell slightly. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.64 percent.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|19 Security Cooperation Management...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

American, Malaysian armies team up for battle drills

Today in History

1950: FBI debuts '10 Most Wanted Fugitives' List

Get our daily newsletter.