The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Marriott, MSG Networks rise; Overstock, Synaptics fall

March 18, 2019 4:34 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday:

Worldpay Inc., up $9.83 to $108.51

The payments processor agreed to be acquired by Fidelity National Information Services for about $35 billion.

Deutsche Bank AG, up 38 cents to $9.26

The giant German bank said it’s in talks to merge with Commerzbank.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc., up 75 cents to $12.37

Bloomberg News reported that the company was considering a deal with SM Energy.

Synaptics Inc., down $9.77 to $33.46

The company announced late Friday that its CEO was leaving effective immediately. It also issued a weak forecast.

MSG Networks Inc., up $1.40 to $23.40

The New York Post reported that media mogul John Malone is considering a bid for the company.

Marriott International Inc., up $2.64 to $124.96

The company announced a major growth plan ahead of an investor day.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc., down 35 cents to $9.82

The company reported revenue that missed analysts’ forecasts and said its chief financial officer was leaving.

Overstock.com Inc., down $1.16 to $19.28

The company announced a quarterly loss that was much wider than investors were expecting.

