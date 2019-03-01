Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Medical examiner: Heart problem caused Google worker’s death

March 1, 2019 11:55 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York City medical examiner says a 22-year-old software engineer who was found dead at the company’s New York City headquarters suffered from an abnormal heart rhythm.

Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Barbara Sampson issued the cause of death for Scott Krulcik (KROOL’-sihk) on Friday.

He was found on the sixth floor of the company’s offices in Chelsea on the night of Dec. 7.

Krulcik’s Linkedin page said he began working at Google in August after serving as an intern in the summer of 2017.

The native of Saratoga Springs, New York graduated from Carnegie Mellon University with a degree in computer science.

The Associated Press

