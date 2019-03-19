Listen Live Sports

Michaels and Nividia rise while DSW and Fox slide

March 19, 2019 4:50 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:

DSW Inc., down $3.27 to $22.09

The footwear retailer surprised investors with a fourth-quarter loss.

Michaels Cos., up $1 to $12.79

The arts and crafts retailer reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit and revenue.

Syneos Health Inc., up $3.98 to $51.40

The clinical research company beat Wall Street’s profit expectations for the fourth quarter and gave investors a solid forecast.

HFF Inc., up $2.50 to $49.01

Real estate services company Jones LaSalle is buying the capital markets services company for $2 billion in cash and stock.

Fox Corp., down $1.31 to $39.55

The Fox News parent began trading as a stand-alone company after splitting from Twenty-First Century Fox, which is being bought by Disney.

Covenant Transportation Group Inc., down $1.79 to $19.61

The company warned investors that it could post weak first-quarter earnings because of softer demand.

Nvidia Corp., up $6.76 to $175.71

The chipmaker held its annual investors’ meeting Tuesday.

Ford Motor Co., up 13 cents to $8.70

The carmaker is shifting 550 jobs to its Kentucky truck plant to boost production amid growing demand for large SUVs.

